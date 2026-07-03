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Latest Stories
Life
Video Shows Moment 'Messi of Matadors' Got Gored by 1,100 Pound Bull
Andrés Roca Rey has been called the "Messi of Matadors" by fans.
Joe Price1086 days ago
Sports
Spanish Matador Suffers "Eviscerated Testicle" During Bull Fight, Charges It to the Game
Note to self: Don't become a Spanish matador.
Chris Yuscavage4057 days ago
Pop Culture
Exclusive Clip: Weapons Out in the Season Finale of "Matador"
The tension is running high for Tony Bravo in the season finale of "Matador."
Andrew Gruttadaro4302 days ago
Pop Culture
Exclusive "Matador" Clip: Don't Mess with Alfred Molina
Andres Galan (Alfred Molina) dresses down his team for being selfish on "Matador."
Andrew Gruttadaro4331 days ago