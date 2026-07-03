Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Puts Scott Disick on Blast Over Alleged DMs Dissing Her and Travis Barker
Featured
Pop Culture
The alleged Instagram DMs, which Bendjima shared to his Instagram Stories, show Scott sending over a picture of Kourtney laying on top of the Blink-182 drummer.Brenton Blanchet
Love or hate the former Disney star, Bella Thorne has had a successful career in TV and movies. Here's everything you need to know about her.Kerensa Cadenas
From forgetting his kid's birthday to shoving money down a waiter's throat, Scott Disick keeps it anything but classy.Mariah Smith
From Gucci in fur to Frank Ocean wearing Vans to the White House, these are the men who made 2016 a much more stylish place.Steve Dool