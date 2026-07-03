One thing I found myself doing after hearing about DJ Rashad's death was just listening to all of his music. He was a pioneer, and really spread the fkhrisd
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The sound of juke and footwork aren't anything new, but for some reason this feels like their time to shine. DJ Rashad and DJ Spinn of the Ghetto Teknkhrisd
David Ortiz discusses his upcoming Hall of Fame induction, thoughts on Barry Bonds being kept out of the Hall of Fame, his eyewear collab with Zenni, and more.Mike DeStefano
Try not to get seasick. #360wavesAngel Diaz