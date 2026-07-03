On his new album, ‘Sanity’, the Nigerian star reshapes the narrative around growth in Afrobeats. Built on heritage, honesty and spiritual edge, the 16-song project sees him confront fame, pressure, and identity.Soltesh Iyere
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The South London-raised DJ/producer steps up with a mix spotlighting some of the producers she admires most, as well as a couple of label gems.Complex
DJ Modenads counts herself one of the SA sound’s growing legions of UK fans and she’s been blending it with house music, hip-hop, drill, Afrobeats, and more.Complex
A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson