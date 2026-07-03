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Nothing can be worse than the week after a long holiday weekend, but with remixes this fresh, you can handle it. Right? Reworking tracks from Magna Carta Holy Grail, Yeezus, and some of the latest in mainstream EDM, here are the best remixes from this past week.
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Preview Maceo Plex's "Conjure Two" EP

Techno is one of those things you sort of get, or you don't at all. If you're a raver of the festival generation, you've probably in all likelihood ha

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Steve Reich & Coldcut - "Music for 18 Musicians (Maceo Plex Remix)"

Now this is intriguing. When we were younger androids, we discovered the music of Steve Reich through the experimentation of producers like Coldcut, t

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