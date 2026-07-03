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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Lyves Stirs ‘80s Soul With Psych-Rock And Breakbeat On Self-Produced “Shame”
Born of a drive to keep things fresh and push herself into new ways of working, she spent two years teaching herself production to work on a whole new sound.
James Keith1395 days ago
Music
Premiere: London Singer-Songwriter Lyves Unveils Cinematic New Single "100"
Lyves at her most powerful and emotionally charged.
James Keith2487 days ago
Music
Premiere: Lyves Adds An Electronic Edge To Her Powerful Minimalism On "Cover Me"
Her less-is-more approach is still as powerful as ever.
James Keith3211 days ago