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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Calgary's Eddie Pe$o$ Practices "VOO DOO" With Black Wednesday
Eddie Pe$o$, the Calgary artist formerly known as Lyrique, has returned with a dancey new musical direction and a spellbinding new track, “VOO DOO.”
Alex Nino Gheciu1779 days ago
Music
6 Rising Canadian Artists You've Been Sleeping On
From LU KALA to Lyrique, here are some upcoming Canadian music artists who should be on your radar.
Alex Nino Gheciu2038 days ago