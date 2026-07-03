Lyrique

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Latest Stories

Eddie Pe$o$
Music

Premiere: Calgary's Eddie Pe$o$ Practices "VOO DOO" With Black Wednesday

Eddie Pe$o$, the Calgary artist formerly known as Lyrique, has returned with a dancey new musical direction and a spellbinding new track, “VOO DOO.”

Alex Nino Gheciu1779 days ago
6 rising canadian artists youve been sleeping on lu kala lyrique devontee keynes woods
Music

6 Rising Canadian Artists You've Been Sleeping On

From LU KALA to Lyrique, here are some upcoming Canadian music artists who should be on your radar.

Alex Nino Gheciu2038 days ago

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