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'Dear White People' Cast
Pop Culture

'Dear White People' Will Return to Netflix for Season 3

Netflix announced the hit dramedy series will be back with 10 new episodes in 2019. The streaming service shared the news in a social media video featuring 'Dear White People' narrator Giancarlo Esposito.

Joshua Espinoza2948 days ago

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