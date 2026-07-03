Lockah

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Do you like to run? Do you like to read? You having friends over? You going on a trip? Do you want to hear exciting new music, or revisit some old favorites? Does DAD have to give you more instances where a solid mix is necessary? Didn't think so. Here are this week's finest.
khrisd
We can't front; this is a pretty strong selection of remixes we have for you this week. And the best part is it's not a bunch of huge names, but a group of solid workers who are out here killing it, consistently. Everything from r&b and hip-hop bootlegs to some serious house reworks that should be available very soon. Take your pick.
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Music

Download Lockah's "Most Thought-Provoking Booty's 2014" Compilation

Lockah, that Scottish producer who has been marrying '80s sounds and modern bass music, has put out a free collection of bootlegs that have previously been unavailable to us, the general public. Haven't had a chance to really bite into this but what I have had a chance to hear is really good. His booty of Girl Unit got me wanting to rinse "Ensemble" all over again and his version of "Drop the Bass" is no slouch either. I mean, this shit is all free so what do you have lose? Hard drive space?

walmerc4232 days ago
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Music

Oneohtrix Point Never - "Still Life (Lockah DJ Bootleg)"

2013 was an incredible year for music. Oneohtrix Point Never's R Plus Seven was a huge reason for that excellence in this one androids' opinion. As I'

jakel4439 days ago
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Music

Lockah - "Contact High Wit Big Lockah"

I really don't know what is wrong with me. I've heard some Lockah tunes in the past and pretty much always been super meh on him. Maybe I wasn't pay

brenttactic4524 days ago
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Music

Lockah - "If Loving U Is Wrong, I Don't Want To Be Wrong"

Off top, Lockah has a pretty awesome string of track titles in his time on the scene. His latest single, "If Loving U Is Wrong, I Don't Want To Be Wro

khrisd4574 days ago
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Music

Lockah x Taste Tester - "U Don't Know Me"

We've been in love with Lockah and Taste Tester's work as solo artists, but giving these two the opportunity to rock some international turn up togeth

khrisd4797 days ago
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Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Straight killers, no fillers. This week's crop of remixes might be one of the best since DAD's inception. Don't believe us? Check on...

khrisd4823 days ago
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Music

Download Lockah's Theme From "Only Built 4 Neon Nites"

In hitting 3000 SoundCloud followers and 2000 Facebook likes, Lockah decided to let go a little something special. Word is that many were loving the i

khrisd4853 days ago
lockah neon lites cover
Music

Lockah - "Platinum Blonde"

Maybe it's the rain in the beginning of the track, or maybe it's that throwback, lonely melody. Something about this feels super retro, and keeps us intrigued. Like Lockah just stepped out of the way back machine, and boy was his trip funky! Dude's got a knack for hypnotic sounds, and builds an epic synth atop this vintage vibe. This is one of those cuts that grabs a piece of you and demands you get all introspective while it's on. Big tune.

khrisd4875 days ago

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