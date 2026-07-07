Latest Stories
Kevin Gates Announces Luca Brasi 3 Tour With Yung Bleu
Kevin Gates is returning to the road in October for his just-announced Luca Brasi 3 Tour featuring special guest Yung Bleu. Earlier this year, Gates dropped his three-song project 'Chained to the City.'
Ace Hood Announces 'Trust The Process II: Undefeated' Tour
The first leg of the North American tour kicks off in Rochester, New York this August.
See Cam'ron Live in Brooklyn This Saturday (7/14)
Put your two arms up-touchdown.
The Airplane Boys to Play Free Concert in Toronto Friday (6/29)
Can't lose with a free show, right?
See Mr. Muthaf**kin' eXquire Live in NYC Friday (4/13)
Plus strippers!
See Common Live at NYC's Highline Ballroom Monday (12/19)
Touring in support of his new album, "The Dreamer/The Believer."
Sleigh Bells to Tour Loudly and Quickly with Diplo and Liturgy in February
So much loud, all over the pretty state of Florida.
The Knux Do Their Tuneful Rap Thing in Hoboken Tonight (11/21)
Tickets still available for the show at Maxwell's.
Catch Drum Machine Wiz Araabmuzik in Portland and Seattle This Week (11/16-17)
The Oregon show is tonight, the Washington show tomorrow.
Catch a DJ Set from Four Tet in Brooklyn Saturday (11/12)
Kieran Hebdan puts his paws on the ones and twos.
See Kendrick Lamar, Stalley, Siya and More in NYC Friday (11/11)
Hot bars on fresh kicks.
The Field and Air France Perform in L.A. to Create the Best Halloween Party Maybe Ever
A haunted house party featuring some of the best electro out.
Witness Juvenile, Mystikal, & Mannie Fresh in New Orleans Saturday (10/29)
The Ballers' Ball comes to NOLA. But really, it never left.
Special Performance of John Carpenter's Film Scores in Portland, Ore., Friday (10/28)
Forty-five minutes of induced dread.
See Korean DJ Soulscape in NYC for Free Wednesday (10/26)
The vinyl junkie spins an hour long set.
See Minimalist Rock Trio Shellac in Portland Wednesday (10/26)
Steve Albini, Bob Weston, and Todd Trainer will destroy you.
9th Wonder and Phonte Put It Down in North Carolina Sunday (10/23)
Two-thirds of Little Brother make hip-hop.
See Zola Jesus in Philadelphia Thursday (10/20)
The rising queen of pseudo-baroque electro pop.