Light Painting

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Latest Stories

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Darren Pearson's Light Paintings Are Invisible Art Captured in Photographs

His creations are street art in the air.

Evelyn Lee4714 days ago
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The World's Largest Light Painting Photograph

An ambitious project done better than we've ever seen before.

Cedar Pasori4955 days ago
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Paintings Made By Tracing Entire Rooms With One LED Light

Light painting like you've never seen it before.

Cedar Pasori5060 days ago
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Stunning Light Paintings By Simon Berger

Using long exposures to create fire-like images.

Cedar Pasori5165 days ago
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Light-Painting Invisible WiFi Networks

The Immaterials project maps WiFi signals using the photographic technique of light-painting.

Cedar Pasori5229 days ago
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Awesome Light Stencils in Vietnam

Striking photos from Fabrice Wittner.

Justin Korkidis5295 days ago
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Awesome Collection of Light Paintings

Stunning light painting photographs.

Justin Korkidis5330 days ago
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Insane Images Of Light Graffiti

A look back at Light Graffiti throughout the years.

Justin Korkidis5440 days ago

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