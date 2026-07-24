Latest Stories
Illusion Research Lab Combines Video Mapping With Graffiti to Create This Awesome Light Painting
We hope this is the future of graffiti.
Astronaut Koichi Wakata Creates Spiral Light Paintings While Aboard the International Space Station
Art in orbit.
Darren Pearson's Light Paintings Are Invisible Art Captured in Photographs
His creations are street art in the air.
Designer Marcus Byrne Creates New Font Using iPhone Light Trails
There should be an app for that.
The World's Largest Light Painting Photograph
An ambitious project done better than we've ever seen before.
Paintings Made By Tracing Entire Rooms With One LED Light
Light painting like you've never seen it before.
Stunning Light Paintings By Simon Berger
Using long exposures to create fire-like images.
Light-Painting Invisible WiFi Networks
The Immaterials project maps WiFi signals using the photographic technique of light-painting.
Awesome Light Stencils in Vietnam
Striking photos from Fabrice Wittner.
Awesome Collection of Light Paintings
Stunning light painting photographs.
Insane Images Of Light Graffiti
A look back at Light Graffiti throughout the years.