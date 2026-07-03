Jordan Tatum 1

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Jordan Tatum 1 New Colorways Release Date
Sneakers

A Look Ahead to the Next Wave of Jordan Tatum 1 Colorways

Tatum's personal life continues to inspire his sneakers.

Brandon Richard1113 days ago
Jordan Tatum 1 Zoo Release Date DZ5572-001 Profile
Sneakers

Jayson Tatum's Jordan Signature Shoe Launches in April

The Jordan Tatum 1 'Zoo,' inspired by Jayson Tatum's trips to the zoo with his young son Deuce, is set to release in full-family sizing on April 7, 2023.

Brandon Richard1219 days ago
Best NBA Signature Sneakers 2023
Sneakers

The Best NBA Signature Sneakers Right Now

Ranking the best NBA signature sneakers from the 2023 basketball season including the Nike LeBron 20, Nike Ja 1 &amp; Jordan Tatum 1. Find the full list here.

Mike DeStefano1228 days ago
Jayson Tatum Jordan Tatum 1 On-Feet
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Unveils Jayson Tatum's First Signature Shoe

Jordan Brand has officially unveiled Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's first signature shoe, the Tatum 1. Click here for the official details of the model.

Victor Deng1245 days ago
Jayson Tatum
Sneakers

Jayson Tatum Says Jordan Signature Shoe Will Drop in March 2023

Jayson Tatum confirms that his Jordan signature sneaker will arrive in March 2023. Click here for the early details surrounding Tatum's signature shoe.

Brandon Richard1355 days ago
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Jayson Tatum Jordan Brand Tatum 1 Signature Sneaker
Sneakers

Jayson Tatum's Jordan Signature Sneaker to Debut in 2023

The Jordan Tatum 1, Jayson Tatum's debut signature sneakers, will debut in three colorways inspired by elements of his life as part of the Summer 2023 lineup.

Brandon Richard1414 days ago

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