Jordan Maxham

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Another festival weekend, and you're stuck at home? Don't fret, androids, DAD has you covered. This week wasn't the biggest for mixes (for some odd reason), but there were some solid treks, from big name DJs digging deep into their crates to the future of dance music showcasing why they're next in line. Quality over quantity, androids.
khrisd
We introduced the world to Toronto's Maxum back in April, but we know you're still sleeping on this kid and we want to give you another chance to hop
jakel

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