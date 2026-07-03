Jon Rahm

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Scottie Scheffler holds the trophy after winning the 2025 PGA Championship.
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PGA Championship Odds: Favorites And Longshots

A betting preview for this week’s tournament at Aronimink Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the favorites.

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Rory McIlroy holds the Masters trophy after winning the golf tournament in 2025.
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The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020
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Are the Nets Done? NBA Playoff Reactions + Jon Rahm Interview: The Complex Sports Podcast

The Complex Sports crew is joined by golfer Jon Rahm ahead of this week's U.S. Open. Before that, the guys talked about the Nets' outlook vs. Milwaukee.

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