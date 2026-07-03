Jon Krasinski

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Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jon Krasinski Rally Behind the Patriots on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Native Bostonian celebrities rallied to the Patriots' defense last night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Doug Sibor4187 days ago

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