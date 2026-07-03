Johnny May Cash

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Young Chop's Brother and Rapper Johnny May Cash Shot and Killed
Music

Johnny May Cash's Girlfriend Claims She Fatally Shot Rapper in Self-Defense After He Assaulted Her

Brianna Gibbs shot and killed her rapper boyfriend Sunday, after he allegedly beat her up in his Bronzeville home. The woman has been charged with murder.

Joshua Espinoza1550 days ago

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