Joey Bosa

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The Chargers Have Finally Signed Top Draft Pick Joey Bosa (UPDATE)

The Chargers have pulled their "best offer" to their top draft pick Joey Bosa and created a huge mess in San Diego.

Chris Yuscavage3609 days ago

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