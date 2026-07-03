JMR

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Another festival weekend, and you're stuck at home? Don't fret, androids, DAD has you covered. This week wasn't the biggest for mixes (for some odd reason), but there were some solid treks, from big name DJs digging deep into their crates to the future of dance music showcasing why they're next in line. Quality over quantity, androids.
khrisd

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Maths Time Joy
Music

Premiere: Maths Time Joy Collabs With Nashville Native JMR For Sultry New Single "Only You"

It's the first single to be revealed from his forthcoming five track EP 'Sunset Motel' which is set for release in early 2018.

Aaron Bishop3166 days ago

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