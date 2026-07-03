Jeremy Meeks

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Latest Stories

The Hot Felon, Jeremy Meeks, backstage at Milan Fashion Week
Pop Culture

‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Says Fame Made His Prison Time Harder

Meeks said fans flooded him with letters and even took up his limited prison visits, making it harder for his family to see him.

Holly Riordan114 days ago
COLOGNE, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 03: Jeremy Meeks smiles on stage during the Lambertz Monday Night 2025 on February 03, 2025 in Cologne, Germany.
Pop Culture

Jeremy 'Prison Bae' Meeks Says He's Been Celibate for Almost 3 Years: 'I'm Not Being Distracted'

The model and his ex-wife Melissa Meeks divorced in 2018 after ten years of marriage.

Jaelani Turner-Williams344 days ago
gold handcuffs getty patrick aventurier
Life

This Woman Is Getting Bombarded With Makeup Tutorial Requests As Mugshot Goes Viral

19-year-old Marshala Perkins is getting flooded with requests for makeup tutorials as her mugshot is quickly spreading around social media. The image started receiving attention when the Mugshot Baes Twitter account shared her mugshot in April.

Eric Skelton2895 days ago
jeremy meeks getty jan 2018 pascal le segretain
Pop Culture

'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks' Ex-Wife Throws Divorce Party in Las Vegas

Celebrating with a group of friends and topless dancers at the Crazy Horse 3 strip club, Melissa Meeks' party featured a giant cake shaped like handcuffs.

Eric Skelton2937 days ago
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