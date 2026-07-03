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‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Says Fame Made His Prison Time Harder
Meeks said fans flooded him with letters and even took up his limited prison visits, making it harder for his family to see him.
Jeremy 'Prison Bae' Meeks Says He's Been Celibate for Almost 3 Years: 'I'm Not Being Distracted'
The model and his ex-wife Melissa Meeks divorced in 2018 after ten years of marriage.
Lance Gross, Rocsi Diaz, & Jeremy Meeks Featured in New 'Dutch III' Trailer
'Dutch III' will premiere on July 31.
This Woman Is Getting Bombarded With Makeup Tutorial Requests As Mugshot Goes Viral
19-year-old Marshala Perkins is getting flooded with requests for makeup tutorials as her mugshot is quickly spreading around social media. The image started receiving attention when the Mugshot Baes Twitter account shared her mugshot in April.
'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks' Ex-Wife Throws Divorce Party in Las Vegas
Celebrating with a group of friends and topless dancers at the Crazy Horse 3 strip club, Melissa Meeks' party featured a giant cake shaped like handcuffs.