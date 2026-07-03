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Latest Stories
Sports
Jadon Sancho Reportedly Gets Saweetie's Middle Name Tattooed Behind Ear
The professional soccer player and the rapper have been rumored to be dating.
Jaelani Turner-Williams337 days ago
Life
Man Sentenced To 10 Weeks In Prison For Racially Abusing England Players
Three players in particular—Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who all missed their shots—were vilified and attacked with a torrent of racist abuse.
James Keith1717 days ago
Life
Racism, Like Football, Is Embedded In British Society
The hypocrisies of our nation’s leaders are in plain sight, fanning the flames of hatred even towards a group of players that helped bring the country to its...
Yemi Abiade1824 days ago