J Spades

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Latest Stories

Man in a blue jacket and sunglasses on a phone in a convenience store.
Music

Road Rap Legend J Spades Keeps It ‘100’ On New Mixtape

The seven-tracker features Abra Cadabra and Abel Miller.

James Keith849 days ago
Benny Banks "Burning Bridges"
Music

Benny Banks Returns With ‘Burning Bridges’ EP, Shares Video For Title Track

The new five-tracker’s been in the work for some time now, first mentioned at the end of 2020 when he released “Eye For An Eye” and “Tooth For A Tooth”.

James Keith1397 days ago
J Spades
Music

J Spades Links Up With God's Gift, D Double E, SafOne, President T And Flirta D For "Badman Ting"

Some of the most lively and charismatic spitters these shores have produced.

Tobi Oke2678 days ago
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