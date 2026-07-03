Latest Stories
Road Rap Legend J Spades Keeps It ‘100’ On New Mixtape
The seven-tracker features Abra Cadabra and Abel Miller.
Benny Banks Returns With ‘Burning Bridges’ EP, Shares Video For Title Track
The new five-tracker’s been in the work for some time now, first mentioned at the end of 2020 when he released “Eye For An Eye” and “Tooth For A Tooth”.
Cold Roads: The Best Mixtapes From Road Rap’s Early Reign
And what a time it was.
J Spades Has A Future Rap Classic On His Hands With 'More Money More Pagans 4'
Reload-worthy material.
J Spades Links Up With God's Gift, D Double E, SafOne, President T And Flirta D For "Badman Ting"
Some of the most lively and charismatic spitters these shores have produced.
Premiere: Listen To Blade Brown's "Showtime (Remix)" Featuring J Spades & Youngs Teflon
'Bags & Boxes 3' is on its way.