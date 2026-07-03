Latest Stories
Donald Trump Seemingly Confuses 'Really Hard' Dementia Screening For IQ Test
He also said Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wouldn't perform as well as he did if they took the same test.
Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Saying It’s ‘Incredible How Uneducated She Is’
Candace Owens tried to assert that Cardi B "literally doesn’t even know what country she’s in, how the country works," which drew a decisive clapback.
Kate Beckinsale Says High IQ May Have Hurt Her Acting Career
In a new interview on 'The Howard Stern Show,' Kate Beckinsale discussed how her extremely high IQ might have negatively impacted her acting career.
2-Year-Old With IQ of 146 Becomes Youngest American Mensa Member
Two-year-old Kashe Quest has become the youngest member of American Mensa after scoring an IQ of 146, well above the American average of 100.
Donald Trump Claims Weed Causes Users to 'Lose IQ Points' in Leaked Audio
In a leaked audio recording of Donald Trump that surfaced last week, the President claimed weed was making its users dumber.
Premiere: Rising Jamaican Talent IQ Shares Seductive "Slow Down"
Surrounded by scenery so perfect you can hardly believe it exists in real life.