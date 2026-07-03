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Latest Stories

President Donald Trump, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R), takes a question from a reporter aboard Air Force One on October 27, 2025, in flight.
Life

Donald Trump Seemingly Confuses 'Really Hard' Dementia Screening For IQ Test

He also said Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wouldn't perform as well as he did if they took the same test.

Joe Price261 days ago
Cardi B onstage at People's Choice Awards in 2021
Music

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Saying It’s ‘Incredible How Uneducated She Is’

Candace Owens tried to assert that Cardi B "literally doesn’t even know what country she’s in, how the country works," which drew a decisive clapback.

Brad Callas1609 days ago
Kate Beckinsale on the Howard Stern Show
Pop Culture

Kate Beckinsale Says High IQ May Have Hurt Her Acting Career

In a new interview on 'The Howard Stern Show,' Kate Beckinsale discussed how her extremely high IQ might have negatively impacted her acting career.

tara mahadevan1729 days ago
Screenshot of Kashe Quest from FOX 11 Los Angeles story.
Life

2-Year-Old With IQ of 146 Becomes Youngest American Mensa Member

Two-year-old Kashe Quest has become the youngest member of American Mensa after scoring an IQ of 146, well above the American average of 100.

Jose Martinez1877 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Donald Trump Claims Weed Causes Users to 'Lose IQ Points' in Leaked Audio

In a leaked audio recording of Donald Trump that surfaced last week, the President claimed weed was making its users dumber. 

Joe Price2361 days ago
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IQ
Music

Premiere: Rising Jamaican Talent IQ Shares Seductive "Slow Down"

Surrounded by scenery so perfect you can hardly believe it exists in real life. 

James Keith2639 days ago

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