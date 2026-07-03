Latest Stories
Apple To Pay $113 Million Settlement Over Claims It Purposely Slowed Down iPhones
Apple will have to pay up for withholding information about batteries that slowed down how iPhones performed, all in the guise of an update.
All the Best Hidden Features in Apple’s iOS 10.3 Update
Apple's iOS 10.3 update is here, featuring increased AirPods assistance and a few hidden features.
Apple Has a Really Good Reason for Dropping New iPhone 7 Out of Nowhere
For the first time, an Apple phone will kinda be the same color as an actual apple.
Will the iPhone 8 Have a Curved Screen and No Home Button?
Apple has reportedly been experimenting with several protypes that include a curved screen, OLED display, and more capabilities.
Woman Gets Her 20 Boyfriends to Buy Her 20 iPhone 7s, Then Sells Them All and Buys a House (UPDATE)
Heroic woman receives and sells 20 iPhone 7s from her boyfriends to buy a house.
Dedicated Man Changes His Name to 'iPhone 7' to Score One for Free
Ukrainian man went to outrageous lengths to win a free iPhone 7.
iPhone 7 Plus Allegedly Explodes Inside Packaging
A Reddit user shares photos of a scorched iPhone 7 Plus that allegedly exploded in its packaging.
Don't Drill a Headphone Jack Into Your iPhone 7, Dummies
This viral hack video is a troll—please do not drill a hole in your iPhone 7.
RiFF RAFF's Review of the iPhone 7 Is Everything
RiFF RAFF gives a hilarious review of the iPhone 7.
Sold-Out iPhone 7 Plus Will Not be Available in Stores
Apple says the iPhone 7 Plus is sold out and not available in stores.
Apple's First iPhone 7 TV Ad Is Weird, Gloomy, and Kinda Scary
Apple gets gloomy for their first iPhone 7 TV ad, which kinda makes sense considering the aux cord is dying.
You Can Already Buy a Cord to Prevent From Losing Your Apple AirPods
You can buy this $9.99 cord from Spigen to prevent you from losing your $159 Apple AirPods.