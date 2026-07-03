Chad Little on designing a custom vintage jacket that Nike copied, designing Air Jordans, working with Don C, his experience in the Innovation Kitchen, and moreLei Takanashi
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Longtime Nike designer Mike Friton talks leaving his job at the company.Brendan Dunne
From wearables to product design to other strange and wonderful inventions, this is the tech we want to see developed in the near future. Leave it to the geniuses on Kickstarter to come up with devices that will change how we think about technology right now.Complex
These innovative ideas will make their way into our daily lives before you even realize it.Michael Rougeau