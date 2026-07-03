We spoke to Hanumankind about his breakout hit “Big Dawgs" and the influence of Project Pat and Three 6 Mafia.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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The Nipah virus, first discovered in 1999, is making headlines following the death of a 12-year-old boy in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Trace William Cowen
A man in India died of multiple organ failure after using a high-powered epoxy adhesive, instead of a condom, to have sex with his ex-fiancee in a hotel.Jose Martinez
From her Bollywood stardom to marrying Nick Jonas, here’s everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra.Mallorie List