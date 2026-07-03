India Shan

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India Shan (credit: T Lowenstein)
Music

Premiere: India Shan Shares Video For Sultry And Defiant Pop-R&B Hybrid “Don't Wanna”

The seductive new track, which was produced by Etta Bond and Avelino collaborator Raf Riley, officially hits streaming services tomorrow (June 15).

James Keith1494 days ago

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