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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'Captain Marvel' Sequel 'The Marvels' Gets Explosive Teaser Trailer
Nia DaCosta's sequel to 'Captain Marvel' will unite returning star Brie Larson, 'WandaVision' actress Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani of 'Ms. Marvel.'
Trace William Cowen1193 days ago
Pop Culture
30 ‘Ms. Marvel' Easter Eggs and References (Plus The End Credits and That Game-Changing Reveal)
Now that Season 1 has come to an end, we break down 30 Easter eggs and references from Disney+'s 'Ms. Marvel,' plus the end credits that massive reveal
Kevin Wong1460 days ago
Pop Culture
How Iman Vellani Went From Markham Nerd to Marvel's First Muslim Superhero
The Canadian actress on how Ms. Marvel helped her reconnect with her Muslim and Pakistani roots, her love for Markham, and how she hopes she can inspire others.
Alex Nino Gheciu1500 days ago