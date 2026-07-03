Latest Stories
Jimmy Kimmel Roasts People Talking Ivermectin to Treat COVID-19 in New Cold Open
Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show and used his cold open to talk about unvaccinated people using ivermectin to treat COVID, the pandemic, and more.
Netflix's Final Season of 'BoJack Horseman' Gets a Trailer
The final two-part season of the critically acclaimed animated series will be released on Oct. 25 and Jan. 31.
Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Has Been No. 1 on the Hot 100 Longer Than Any Hip-Hop Song in History
Lil Nas X has experienced an unprecedented level of success with his breakthrough single "Old Town Road," and now he's made history with it.
Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Blocks Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber From No. 1 Spot (UPDATE)
Lil Nas X's viral hit "Old Town Road" is expected to retain the No. 1 spot for the seventh week.
Lil Nas X Might Change Stage Name ‘In the Future’ Out of Respect for Nas
Despite already having a No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single, Lil Nas X is considering changing his performing moniker.
Liam Neeson Says a Horse on Set 'Remembered Me From Another Western We Made'
Neeson and one of his old co-stars reunited on a set in New Mexico.
Premiere: Watch Horseman's Game-Inspired Video For "Computer"
Get those skanks ready.