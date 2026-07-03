Hender Scheme

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Hender Scheme x Adidas ZX 4000 4D F36048 (Pair)
Sneakers

Hender Scheme's Latest Adidas Collab Features the ZX 4000 4D

Hender Scheme's latest collaboration features two colorways of the ZX 4000 4D accented with premium veg-tan leather. Check out official release details here.

Mike DeStefano2598 days ago
Hender Scheme x Adidas ZX 500 F36044 (Pair)
Sneakers

Hender Scheme Has Collaborated With Adidas Again

Japanese luxury brand Hender Scheme has collaborated once again with Adidas. This time, the brands have created premium leather versions of the ZX 5000.

Mike DeStefano2814 days ago
Hender Scheme x Adidas NMD R1 (Pair)
Sneakers

Hender Scheme Crafted More Premium Adidas Sneakers

Release information for the upcoming Hender Scheme x Adidas collection.

Mike DeStefano3055 days ago
Skepta Nike Air Max 97 AJ1988 900
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

These are the best sneakers coming out this weekend.

Mike DeStefano3242 days ago
Hender Scheme Adidas NMD
Sneakers

Here's Hender Scheme's Very Expensive Adidas Collab

Hender Scheme's high-end Adidas collaboration releases on Sept. 2.

Brendan Dunne3256 days ago
Advertisement
Adidas Hender Scheme Micropacer
Sneakers

Adidas and Hender Scheme Collaborating on $900 Sneakers

Hender Scheme and Adidas collaborating on Micropacers, NMDs, and Superstars.

Brendan Dunne3271 days ago
Hender Scheme Adidas Micropacer
Sneakers

This Could Be One of the Most Expensive Adidas Ever

Adidas and Hender Scheme collaborate on a luxurious micropacer in raw leather.

Brendan Dunne3311 days ago
Hender Scheme Reebok Insta Pump Fury Profile
Sneakers

Here's a High-End Reproduction of a Classic Reebok Sneaker

Hender Scheme takes on the Reebok Insta Pump Fury with an expensive leather remake from Japan.

Brendan Dunne3514 days ago
Sneakers

The Latest in Very Expensive Air Jordans

Well, sneakers that look like Air Jordans.

Brendan Dunne3696 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Here's What Happens When a Brand Gets Sued for Ripping Off a Sneaker Design

What happens when a brand copies a design?

Jared Goldstein3766 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Exclusive: We Got Our Hands on the Black Hender Scheme "Air Jordan IV"

Detailed images you won't find anywhere else.

Riley Jones3773 days ago
Sneakers

Sneaker Shopping With 2 Chainz

2 Chainz and Joe La Puma go Sneaker Shopping at A Ma Maniere in Atlanta and take a look at the high-end side of the footwear game.

Matt Welty3889 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App