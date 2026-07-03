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Haliey Welch Says Feds Took Phone Amid Crypto Controversy: 'They Were Like, This Girl's a Dumbass'
"That was a hot ass mess," Welch said of the controversy in a recent podcast interview.
Kai Cenat, Sean Evans, Alex Cooper and Keith Lee Feature on TIME100 Creators List
The internet's biggest stars have been honored by the prestigious magazine.
Haliey Welch Reflects on Lessons Learned From Crypto Controversy
The "Hawk Tuah Girl" opens up in Vanity Fair about the crypto coin scandal, the aftermath, and what she has taken away from the ordeal.
Haliey ‘Hawk Tuah’ Welch Is Getting a Documentary About Her Rise to Fame
Haliey Welch will be interviewed for the upcoming documentary.
Haliey Welch Cries While Talking Crypto Controversy: 'I Feel Really Bad'
“I’m still a little shook up about it,” the Hawk Tuah meme star says.
FaZe Banks Calls Out Haliey Welch’s Team Amid Meme Coin Controversy: 'Fire Everybody'
Banks accused Welch's team of market manipulation and for leaking a canceled episode of her "Talk Tuah" podcast he appeared in.