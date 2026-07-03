Latest Stories
Drake Loses $10K Bet After Quavo Makes Half-Court Shot
After multiple delays, Drake and Migos finally kicked off their tour last night in Kansas City, and prior to the show Drake and Quavo placed a $10K bet over a half-court shot.
HS Basketball Star LaMelo Ball Casually Calls Half-Court Shot Before Sinking It in the Middle of a Game
Watch high school basketball star LaMelo Ball casually call a half-court shot and then sink it in the middle of a game.
Watch Drake Sink Another Crazy Half-Court Shot While Lying on His Back
Drake sinks another half-court shot while lying on his back before a concert in Miami less than a week after doing the same thing in Atlanta.
Watch Aaron Gordon Complete This Half-Court Swish Dunk Challenge Like It's Nothing
Aaron Gordon made Ben McLemore's challenge look way too easy for him.
Watch Kyrie Irving Hit This Half-Court Buzzer Beater In Game 4 Against the Pistons
Uncle Drew can hit from anywhere in the gym, and will kill your playoff dreams, too.
Mother Wins Free Tuition After Bouncing in Half-Court Granny Shot
Make that tuition for half-a-year.
Dwyane Wade Steals Ball From Ricky Rubio, Nails Half-Court Shot
From looonnnnggg range.
J.R. Smith Hit a Half-Court Shot to Win a Military Member $30,000
J.R. Smith Hit a Half-Court Shot to Win a Military Member $30,000
College Basketball Fan Attempts Half-Court Shot to Win $1 Million, Doesn't Come Anywhere Close to Making It
This is the worst half-court shot attempt ever.
High School Player Sinks Two Amazing Half-Court Buzzer Beaters in the Same Game
This is how you break the Internet.
Gonzaga Student Hits Incredible Half-Court Shot to Win $500
How did this go in?
This Girl Only Won $1,500 for Sinking a Half-Court Shot During a Gonzaga Game (Video)
That's it?
How Did This D-League Player Sink This Amazing 70-Foot Buzzer Beater?
What a shot.
Jay Z Congratulates a Thunder Fan for Hitting a Half-Court Shot to Win $20,000 (Video)
Another OKC fan hit a half-court shot?!
Macklemore Hit an Insane Half-Court Shot After a Performance at Penn State (Video)
We wonder how many takes this took.
R. Kelly Sinks a Crazy Shot During a Pickup Basketball Game at Jamie Foxx's House (Video)
FOR THE WIN!
Bleacher Report Presents: Ranking the Most Impressive Half-Court Shots Ever
These are all really crazy.
Kevin Durant Copied LeBron James and Tackled a Fan Who Hit a Half-Court Shot Last Night (Video)
Is this going to become a regular thing now?