Half Court Shot

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Latest Stories

quavo
Music

Drake Loses $10K Bet After Quavo Makes Half-Court Shot

After multiple delays, Drake and Migos finally kicked off their tour last night in Kansas City, and prior to the show Drake and Quavo placed a $10K bet over a half-court shot.

Joe Price2895 days ago
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Sports

HS Basketball Star LaMelo Ball Casually Calls Half-Court Shot Before Sinking It in the Middle of a Game

Watch high school basketball star LaMelo Ball casually call a half-court shot and then sink it in the middle of a game.

Gavin Evans3489 days ago
Drake performs at his "Summer Sixteen" concert in Miami.
Music

Watch Drake Sink Another Crazy Half-Court Shot While Lying on His Back

Drake sinks another half-court shot while lying on his back before a concert in Miami less than a week after doing the same thing in Atlanta.

Chris Yuscavage3607 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Watch Aaron Gordon Complete This Half-Court Swish Dunk Challenge Like It's Nothing

Aaron Gordon made Ben McLemore's challenge look way too easy for him.

Dana Scott3674 days ago
Sports

Watch Kyrie Irving Hit This Half-Court Buzzer Beater In Game 4 Against the Pistons

Uncle Drew can hit from anywhere in the gym, and will kill your playoff dreams, too.

Dana Scott3736 days ago
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Sports

Mother Wins Free Tuition After Bouncing in Half-Court Granny Shot

Make that tuition for half-a-year.

Gavin Evans3865 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

J.R. Smith Hit a Half-Court Shot to Win a Military Member $30,000

J.R. Smith Hit a Half-Court Shot to Win a Military Member $30,000

Brett Pollakoff3937 days ago
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