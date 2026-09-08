Kendrick Lamar has nine Grammy nominations, including one for Album of the Year for 'GNX.' He faces stiff competition from Bad Bunny, Clipse, and others.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Featured
Kehlani chatted with Complex Canada about her new album 'Blue Water Road', working with Canadians Kid. Studio, and her love of 'Grey's Anatomy.'Sumiko Wilson
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Future, Lil Baby, Giveon, Kehlani, Internet Money, Yeat, Justin Bieber, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Kanye West, Migos, Baby Keem, Conway the Machine, EarthGang, JID, J. Cole, and many more.Jessica Mckinney