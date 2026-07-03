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Latest Stories
Life
Ukrainian Politician Detonates 3 Grenades in Council Meeting, 26 Wounded
Six of those 26 people are in grave condition.
tara mahadevan945 days ago
Life
Indiana Man Killed, 2 Teens Injured When Grenade Found in Grandfather’s Belongings Is Detonated
A man was killed and his two teen children injured when someone pulled the pin, detonating the device.
Trace William Cowen1152 days ago
Pop Culture
Grenade-Like Coca-Cola Bottles From 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Banned by TSA (UPDATE)
Lightsabers have not met the same fate.
Joe Price2515 days ago