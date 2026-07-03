Goldroom

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You know how we do every Sunday. That weekly mix recap steeze. Some beauts this week, trust we. Bit of the past, a grip of the present, and a gaggle of the future. Hitting you from every angle. Keep it locked.
khrisd

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Music

Win a Meet & Greet With the Moving Castle Crew at Webster Hall [UPDATE]

Let's face facts from the jump. The Moving Castle camp is on fire right now. While they've been steadily dropping tunes for much of 2014 and grabbing

brenttactic4230 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Goldroom's Verano Mix 2014

The goldest of rooms is back once again with what can only be expected and appreciated by such prolific and summer staple producer. Goldroom's mix combines the house, tropical, disco, and humpback whale mating sounds that we've come to expect with some familiar tracks to bounce to and a seductive June heat.

tyler-d4411 days ago
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Music

Download Goldroom's Otoño Mix 2013

Fall is a season that always seems to make me feel some type of way. Not better, not worse, just some type of way. The combination of less daylight ti

xaviermafe4629 days ago
BixelBoys
Music

Goldroom - "Embrace (Bixel Boys Remix)"

Here's a tasty little jam that came through the inbox today that's already gotten heavy support from the likes of Fedde Le Grand, A-Trak, and Treasure

brenttactic4644 days ago
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