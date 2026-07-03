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Brawl Involving Up to 60 People on Cruise Ship Erupted After Cheating Allegations, According to Passenger (UPDATE)
A dance-floor brawl broke out on a Carnival cruise ship early Tuesday, prompting police to meet the vessel ahead of its scheduled Manhattan docking.
1 Person Dead, Others Missing After 129-Foot Boat Capsizes off Louisiana Coast
The Coast Guard continues to search for survivors after a boat with 19 people aboard capsized off the Louisiana coast on Tuesday afternoon. 6 have been rescued.
Multiple People Dead in Dive Boat Fire Near Santa Cruz Island (UPDATE)
Conflicting reports were coming in Monday regarding the fire, which is being handled by U.S. Coast Guard and regional fire departments.
U.S. Coast Guard Seizes 17 Tons of Cocaine
The Coast Guard unloaded an estimated $466 million in cocaine on Tuesday.