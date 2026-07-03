As Complex celebrates its 20th anniversary, we look back at the way Toronto's early fashion brands played an integral role in putting the city on the map.Danica Samuel
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From Reebok sneakers to Legends League hoodies to Dime beanies, here are the best gifts for the Canadian streetwear enthusiast in your life.Josh Walker
Though the fashion industry has been ravaged by COVID-19, these Canadian brands have adapted by forging ahead with dope drops while supporting the community.Josh Walker
From Supreme x MM6 to Swatch x AP, these are the best collaborations of the year, so far.Mike DeStefano