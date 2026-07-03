GarçOns

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Garçons (credit: Edmund Green)
Music

Premiere: Ottawa Duo Garçons Blend R&B With Afrobeats On Smooth New Cut "Pedigree"

For everyone watching the clock in their workplace, this bop's for you.

James Keith2626 days ago

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