Friend Within

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Nothing can be worse than the week after a long holiday weekend, but with remixes this fresh, you can handle it. Right? Reworking tracks from Magna Carta Holy Grail, Yeezus, and some of the latest in mainstream EDM, here are the best remixes from this past week.
khrisd

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Music

Disclosure & Friend Within - "The Mechanism"

Holy unexpected excellence, Raveman! Today Disclosure tweeted a SoundCloud link out of the blue, and the track is actually dropping on Tuesday, April

khrisd4480 days ago
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Music

Mark Starr - "Rood Boy (Friend Within Remix)"

Friend Within, the Dirtybird and PETS signee, has already had a number of crowd movers and he's got a new one coming in his remix of Mark Starr's "Roo

jakel4755 days ago
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Music

Friend Within - "The Renegade"

Not content with owning the dance music scene with their beautiful Settle LP, Disclosure has announced the first release on their Method Records impri

khrisd4776 days ago

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