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FASHIONPHILE
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Cardi B Named Global Brand Ambassador of FASHIONPHILE for 'Get Your Bag' Campaign

The 'Am I the Drama?' rapper curated a special edit in partnership with the brand.

Jaelani Turner-Williams59 days ago

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