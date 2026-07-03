Latest Stories
FAILE Sets the Bar For How Art Books Should Be Made With Their New Release "Works On Wood"
The latest book from Brooklyn-based art duo FAILE takes readers deep into the minds and artistic process of the artists.
Castor Gallery Opens in New York With an Exhibition of Works by Banksy, Damien Hirst, and FAILE
A new gallery on NYC's Lower East Side brings big artists to its first show.
A Massive Charity Group Show Focused on Cats Opens Soon in Los Angeles
An art exhibition proceeding to benefit the Stray Cat Alliance of Los Angeles opens in late January.
FAILE and BÄST's Deluxx Fluxx Arcade Is a Hit at Art Basel Miami Beach
The third iteration of their arcade project is a highlight of this year's ABMB fair week.
Art Basel Miami '13 Interview Series: FAILE Talks Bringing Back the Deluxx Fluxx Arcade
The Brooklyn-based duo have revived one of their iconic pieces for this year's Art Basel in Miami. Don't sleep.
FAILE and BÄST Take Third "Deluxx Fluxx Arcade" to Art Basel Miami Beach
Psychedelic foosball? That's the goal.
Interview: FAILE Shows Complex Their Studio in Brooklyn
The art duo discusses their art, process, and inspirations.
FAILE Completes a Mural on the Iconic Record Plant in Hells Kitchen
An homage to Rock and Roll history.
First Ever FAILE Solo Exhibition Opening at Dallas Contemporary
This is a must-see.
VNA Releases Issue 23 with Cover Art by Street Artists FAILE
Limited edition, hand-printed covers.
FAILE Paints a Beautiful Mural in Vienna for the Cash, Cans, and Candy Project
From New York to Austria.
FAILE Creates New "FAILE Wheels" Installation at the NYC Ballet
Their second installation is now open to the public.
Exclusive Photographs of the FAILE Tower at the NYC Ballet
In anticipation of the performances next week.
Things to Expect from FAILE's Upcoming Collaboration With the New York City Ballet
Finally, a reason to look forward to the ballet.
FAILE Collaborates With New York City Ballet, Brings Street Art to Lincoln Center
"Les BALLETS de FAILE"
Lazarides' Gallery In London Hosts a Group Show You Don't Want To Miss
Banksy, Conor Harrington, Faile, JR, and more.
Faile Book Covers Releases
It's not too late to score one of these covers.
Watch: FAILE And VICE "Art Talks" Episode
Celebration of FAILE and VICE's new commissioned art mural in Brooklyn.