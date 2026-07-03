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Latest Stories

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FAILE Sets the Bar For How Art Books Should Be Made With Their New Release "Works On Wood"

The latest book from Brooklyn-based art duo FAILE takes readers deep into the minds and artistic process of the artists.

andrewlasane4257 days ago
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Castor Gallery Opens in New York With an Exhibition of Works by Banksy, Damien Hirst, and FAILE

A new gallery on NYC's Lower East Side brings big artists to its first show.

andrewlasane4258 days ago
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A Massive Charity Group Show Focused on Cats Opens Soon in Los Angeles

An art exhibition proceeding to benefit the Stray Cat Alliance of Los Angeles opens in late January.

Dale Eisinger4569 days ago
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FAILE and BÄST's Deluxx Fluxx Arcade Is a Hit at Art Basel Miami Beach

The third iteration of their arcade project is a highlight of this year's ABMB fair week.

Cedar Pasori4609 days ago
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Art Basel Miami '13 Interview Series: FAILE Talks Bringing Back the Deluxx Fluxx Arcade

The Brooklyn-based duo have revived one of their iconic pieces for this year's Art Basel in Miami. Don't sleep.

Cedar Pasori4612 days ago
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Interview: FAILE Shows Complex Their Studio in Brooklyn

The art duo discusses their art, process, and inspirations.

Cedar Pasori4644 days ago
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FAILE Completes a Mural on the Iconic Record Plant in Hells Kitchen

An homage to Rock and Roll history.

andrewlasane4694 days ago
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VNA Releases Issue 23 with Cover Art by Street Artists FAILE

Limited edition, hand-printed covers.

andrewlasane4733 days ago
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FAILE Creates New "FAILE Wheels" Installation at the NYC Ballet

Their second installation is now open to the public.

Cedar Pasori4796 days ago
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Exclusive Photographs of the FAILE Tower at the NYC Ballet

In anticipation of the performances next week.

Cedar Pasori4920 days ago
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Things to Expect from FAILE's Upcoming Collaboration With the New York City Ballet

Finally, a reason to look forward to the ballet.

Justin Korkidis4938 days ago
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Lazarides' Gallery In London Hosts a Group Show You Don't Want To Miss

Banksy, Conor Harrington, Faile, JR, and more.

Justin Korkidis5001 days ago
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Faile Book Covers Releases

It's not too late to score one of these covers.

Cedar Pasori5150 days ago
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Watch: FAILE And VICE "Art Talks" Episode

Celebration of FAILE and VICE's new commissioned art mural in Brooklyn.

Justin Korkidis5199 days ago

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