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Premiere: Massacooramaan Shares "Fossil Water" From New Fade To Mind EP
Two EPs in three months from the returned producer.
Dawn Richard Joins Kingdom For "Honest"
"Loving you is like smoking spliffs, it's a temporary high."
Kelela Readies Deluxe Edition Of 'Cut 4 Me' With Remixes From Kingdom, NGUZUNGUZU & Girl Unit
Kelela fans get hype because you're going to get A LOT of new material this year.
Stream Kingdom's Score For Nasir Mazhar's Autumn/Winter 2015 Menswear Show
Expect pounding bass, violent percussion and gun sounds.
Labels to Watch in 2014
If we want to let producers be producers, we need to have proper labels to support them. And while we know that the big labels in EDM are out there pu
Download Kelela's "CUT 4 ME" Mixtape
Sometimes, you have to kick yourself for not picking up on things. Back in April, we put you onto Kingdom's "Corpse," which was taken from his Vertica