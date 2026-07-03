From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.Natalie Harmsen
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The Motown-signed artist from London, Ontario talks to us about his debut album 'Alt Therapy,' his healing in the past year, and the direction of modern R&B.Sumiko Wilson
From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.Alex Nino Gheciu
The Ontario singer who just signed with Motown in the U.S. talks about his new EP 'Session 2: Transformation.'Karen Bliss