Laidback Luke Speaks on "We're Forever," Keeping Tabs on the Underground, and the Future of Dance Music
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With 21 years of experience as a DJ and producer, Laidback Luke both pre-dates and is fully informed by the global explosion of EDM. However, in an ermarcuskdowling
Just over the Triborough Bridge from Harlem in New York City in Randall's Island Park, the 2014 edition of Electric Zoo takes place this Friday througmarcuskdowling
With Electric Zoo less than two weeks away, we found out something very interesting about the 2014 edition: so far, there are over 60 debuts hitting tkhrisd
Looking back at 2013, it's crazy to sit and think about how much happened. We christened 2013 as the year that EDM grew true mainstream legs, and fromnappy