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That's a Wrap: Electric Zoo 2014, Day Three

In a year where rap and EDM bear more striking similarities than ever before, let's misappropriate some words from rising rapper Makonnen and say that on Day Three of Electric Zoo, the club (not the festival) "went up on a Sunday."

marcuskdowling4339 days ago
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That’s a Wrap: Electric Zoo 2014, Day Two

There were moments during Saturday's second day of activities at the Electric Zoo Festival that would lead you to believe that at any point the sound

marcuskdowling4340 days ago
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Music

That's a Wrap: Electric Zoo 2014, Day One

Kanye West. That name feels appropriate to mention not in that he appeared yesterday at Electric Zoo, but that the spirit of Yeezus informed the pr

marcuskdowling4341 days ago
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Music

Electric Zoo Has Announced Their Official 2014 Afterparties

For this year's Electric Zoo 2014 official afterparties, Made Event has done something pretty ill: they've booked dope shows at both Pacha and Output

khrisd4354 days ago
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This Electric Zoo "Molly" PSA is Missing a Few Things

Drug-related overdoses and deaths related to MDMA, better known as "molly," seem to be reported in the dance scene more increasingly these days, news outlets have been quick to blame this drug, and a combination of factors has led to mainstream festivals becoming battlegrounds for politics, drugs, and drug enforcement. What these mainstream media outlets fail to mention is that molly isn't the direct cause of a large quantity of these overdoses. Cutting agents are.

nappy4365 days ago
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Charges Filed Against Man Who Allegedly Sold Molly That Lead to Electric Zoo 2013 Death

We're a little under a month away from this year's Electric Zoo NY festival, so it's fitting that the tragedy that caused the third day of 2013's edit

khrisd4371 days ago
Oliver Heldens
Music

PREMIERE: Oliver Heldens' Electric Zoo Countdown Mix

Electric Zoo is hitting New York once again at the end of August, and one of the producers I've had my eye on this year is going to be making his debu

khrisd4400 days ago
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Here is Phase 2 of the Electric Zoo 2014 Lineup

Earlier this month, we got word on the first phase of the 2014 lineup for Labor Day Weekend's Electric Zoo Festival, and it's pretty much what you'd e

khrisd4435 days ago
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Music

Here is Phase 1 of the Electric Zoo 2014 Lineup

Just last week we got word that Made Event secured permits to put on this year's Electric Zoo Festival on Randall's Island Park. Not one to waste time, we get the first phase of the 2014 festival lineup, which goes down on Labor Day Weekend, and we have 50 acts already booked. It's pretty much what you expect, including the likes of Carnage, Arty, Dada Life, Zedd, Knife Party, Jack U, Kaskade, and others hitting the main stage. Check out the full first phase announcement down below.

khrisd4455 days ago
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The Show Must Go On: Electric Zoo Issued Permits For 2014 Festival

Freddie Mercury wasn't lying when he sang "The Show Must Go On." Electric Zoo's people are now saying that, too. The festival announced after much speculation that they have finally been issued permits to hold the festival this coming summer. The festival, which is set to take place on August 29-31, 2014 at Randall's Island Park, will feature acts from around the globe and tickets are now available at discounted pre-sale price with payment plan available, for a limited-time only.

jakel4462 days ago
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Electric Zoo 2014 Organizers Plan for Heightened Safety Measures

The last we heard, Made Event hired lobbyists to ensure that Electric Zoo 2014 gets the proper permits to go down during Labor Day Weekend 2014 at Ran

khrisd4472 days ago
ezoo main stage
Music

Electric Zoo Hires Lobbyists to Gain Permits for 2014 Festival at Randalls Island

Well isn't this interesting. We hadn't heard much about the Electric Zoo hitting NYC in 2014, which wasn't a surprise given that drug overdoses caused

khrisd4497 days ago
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Electric Zoo Mexico City is Scheduled for May 2014 [UPDATE]

Without official confirmation from Made Event and/or Electric Zoo, word from Alive Entertainment (a company out of Mexico which says they've brought t

khrisd4597 days ago
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Music

The Best Festivals in the World

We say this a lot, but while EDM stands for "electronic dance music," deadmau5 wasn't far off with his crack about the "E" in EDM standing for "event.

khrisd4680 days ago

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