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Diddy Allegedly Had Baby Oil, Lube, and Drugs in Hotel Room After Arrest, Says Federal Agent
A federal agent testified that drugs and sex paraphernalia were found in Diddy's hotel room following his arrest in September.
Nelly Arrested in St. Louis for Ecstasy Possession
The rapper was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.
DOJ Announces Arrests of 150 People as Part of International Darknet Drug Operation
The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced a coordinated international effort on three continents to disrupt opioid trafficking on the darknet.
Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Passing Out on Set Due to Bad Batch of Ecstasy in Conversation About Substance Abuse
On the latest episode of 'Red Table Talk,' Jada and the family panel went deep on alcohol and drug abuse, including an "eye-opening" ecstasy mishap.
James Cameron Says He Came Up With 'Terminator 2' Character John Connor During Ecstasy Trip
Director James Cameron said he was high on ecstasy while writing notes for "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," which helped to define the sequel's story.