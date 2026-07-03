Music manager Ebonie Ward shares how taking a risk helped her become the rep for Atlanta’s biggest artists, including Future, Gunna, Turbo, Wheezy & Freebandz.Chris Kerr
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Nelly Furtado and Haviah Mighty got boosts by the non-profit showcase, but founder Ebonnie Rowe asks what has really changed for aspiring female artists.Karen Bliss
The Toronto singer talks about body positivity, how the Weston area shaped her, and her new EP X. I want it to be the rawest form of me as possible," she says.dcowie
We've rounded up some of our favourite songs released by Canadian artists in March 2017 for your listening pleasure.jayemkayem