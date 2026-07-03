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Latest Stories
Music
25 Years On, Honey Jam Is Still Looking Out for Canadian Women in Music
Nelly Furtado and Haviah Mighty got boosts by the non-profit showcase, but founder Ebonnie Rowe asks what has really changed for aspiring female artists.
Karen Bliss2150 days ago