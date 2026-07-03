Dream Hampton

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Dream Hampton
Life

'Surviving R. Kelly' Producer Dream Hampton to Direct Tulsa Race Massacre Docuseries

Dream Hampton, the showrunner and executive producer behind Lifetime's docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, is set to direct Cineflix's Black Wall Street.

Joe Price2238 days ago

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