Latest Stories
T.I. Cuts Dreads Off, Releases New Song Produced By Pharrell Williams
"Let Em Know" will appear on T.I.'s long teased album 'Kill the King.'
Justin Bieber Showing Off Locs Leads to People Citing Cultural Appropriation, Again
For the second time, JB is rocking dreads and facing accusations of cultural appropriation after showing off the hairstyle in some recent Instagram pics.
Lil Uzi Vert Appears to Have Cut Off His Dreads
It's a confusing time to be a Lil Uzi Vert fan.
Zac Efron Probably Regrets Getting Dreadlocks 'Just For Fun' After Reading His IG Comments
Some people are not here for Zac Efron's new look. The 30-year-old actor is showing off his dreadlocks on Instagram but commenters are calling him out for cultural appropriation.
Premiere: Manchester's Young H Brings Together Dread MC, T-Man, Dash Villz And Grim Sickers For "So Sicka"
The best of Bristol and Manchester all on one track.