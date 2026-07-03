Dread

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Pharrell and T.I.
Music

T.I. Cuts Dreads Off, Releases New Song Produced By Pharrell Williams

"Let Em Know" will appear on T.I.'s long teased album 'Kill the King.'

Trey Alston181 days ago
bieber dreads
Style

Justin Bieber Showing Off Locs Leads to People Citing Cultural Appropriation, Again

For the second time, JB is rocking dreads and facing accusations of cultural appropriation after showing off the hairstyle in some recent Instagram pics.

Brenton Blanchet1908 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Appears to Have Cut Off His Dreads

It's a confusing time to be a Lil Uzi Vert fan.

Joe Price2682 days ago
Zac Efron
Pop Culture

Zac Efron Probably Regrets Getting Dreadlocks 'Just For Fun' After Reading His IG Comments

Some people are not here for Zac Efron's new look. The 30-year-old actor is showing off his dreadlocks on Instagram but commenters are calling him out for cultural appropriation.

Victoria L. Johnson2934 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App