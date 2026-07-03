Doc Scott

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It's crazy to think that it's been 15 years since the world lost Kemistry. You know who Kemistry is, right? If you know who Goldie is, you have Kemistry to thank. He's gone on record as saying that it was Kemistry (alongside her DJ partner, Storm) that were seminal in introducing him not only to the players in the club scene, but the club night Rage, where Fabio and Grooverider were resident DJs spinning the sounds that would later be known as jungle, then drum & bass.
khrisd
With the weather getting nicer and nicer, we know you'll be outdoors more and more. And while hitting shuffle and going through random tracks is fly, expertly-mixed sets can be where it's at, be it roadtrips, chilltime in secluded spots, or full-on party mode. DAD's got you covered, fam.
khrisd

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Download Doc Scott's Future Beats Radio Show for June 2013

On the first Thursday of every month, Doc Scott has been hitting Origin for a special "Future Beats" radio show, bringing the sounds of dnb that we hear in his Future Beats mixes (although he doesn't go in for over three hours). If you're a fan of drum & bass and don't like what you hear on the radio or in the club, I'd recommend this mix. Deep in the beats, Doc Scott knows what time it is... with minimal chitchat.

khrisd4787 days ago
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22 REAL Drum & Bass Pioneers

Recently, we openly spoke about the issues we saw with Vibe's "20 Drum & Bass Pioneers" list. And while its easy to stand on the soapbox and point fin

khrisd4853 days ago
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The Metalheadz: Where Are They Now?

We know, we know; we drop an infographic recounting the producers who helped lay the foundation for the Metalheadz imprint, and you're immediately say

khrisd4873 days ago
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Infographic: The Metalheadz

If you grew up during the mid-'90s drum & bass period, you were very familiar with Goldie's Metalheadz imprint. The label started out with top quality

androids4873 days ago
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Download Doc Scott's "Future Beats, Volume 11" Mix

Doc Scott, the man who rolled with Metalheadz from jump, and currently runs 31 Records, has been providing the epitome of forward-thinking mixes with his "Future Beats" series. Many DJs who've been around the rave scene as long as Doc seem to either grow out of it or primarily spin stuff that was hot when they were coming up (which is all well and good). Doc Scott kept on the path of the next sound, and has built stellar track record providing the new before you knew it was new.

khrisd4874 days ago
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25 Essential Metalheadz Tracks

It's hard to imagine where the drum & bass landscape would be without Goldie's Metalheadz imprint. From the mid-1990s through today, he's had the knac

khrisd4874 days ago

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