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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Scott Derrickson Is No Longer Directing 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
The filmmaker will still serve as an executive producer.
Joshua Espinoza2381 days ago
Pop Culture
Kevin Feige Teases Debut of New MCU Characters in 'Doctor Strange' Sequel
Feige has indicated that the highly anticipated 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will see the introduction of some unexpected characters.
Joe Price2391 days ago
Pop Culture
Doctor Strange Director’s Tweet Gives Us a Good Look at Benedict Cumberbatch and Chiwetel Ejiofor in Costume
Doctor Strange director gives us best look at Benedict Cumberbath and Chiwetel Ejiofor on set
Jerry Gadiano3756 days ago