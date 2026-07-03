Latest Stories
This Florida Boxer's One-Punch Knockout Is Barbaric
Courtney Blocker's KO punch is too brutal to not watch.
Breaking: Did "Dishonored II" Just Get Leaked!? Next Title Set for an E3 Reveal
Holy sh!t.
"Dishonored" Game of the Year Edition Coming in October
Game of the year, now gives you more.
"Dishonored: The Brigmore Witches" Launches Today With a Story Trailer (Video)
"Dishonored" Final DLC comes full circle.
New "Thief" Trailer Brings The Pre-E3 Hype (Video)
Teaser for Eidos reboot doesn't show off gameplay, but at least Garrett's personality is intact.
Could Bethesda Have Scrapped A Near-Complete "Prey 2"?
Ex-Human Head dev says the game was "a lot more than a demo" before cancellation.
"Prey 2" May Again Be In Development, Now From "Dishonored" Studio
Arkane Studios Austin allegedly working on the long-delayed sequel, says unnamed source.
We Want To Dress Up Like Corvo From "Dishonored"
Can you lend us some money?
The First 'Dishonored' DLC is Out Today
The 'Dunwall City Trials' will test your skills.
"Dishonored: Dunwall City Trials" Goes Hip-Hop (Video)
We were wondering whatever happened to The Streets.
This 25-Kill Spree in 'Dishonored' is Unnecessarily Brutal
And extremely impressive.
Amazon Wants Your Black Friday Dollars
Stay home and don't get trampled to death this year.
These are The Most Creative Ways to Kill People in 'Dishonored' (Video)
Why didn't we think of that?
"Dishonored" is Getting Three DLC Packs
One in December and two more in 2013.
Review: "Dishonored" Begs to be Played Over and Over
This retro-futuristic assassin story will keep you coming back.
Hey Austin Gamers: Head to the "Dishonored" Launch Event and Meet the Devs
Live in Texas? Lucky you!
"Dishonored" Interactive Trailer Plots Your Chart of Revenge
Or, you can be a sneaky bastard and leave everyone's throats intact. Up to you.
"Dishonored:" 20 Things the Creators Want You to Know Going In
Co-creators Harvey Smith and Raphael Colantonio weigh in on freedom and choice in 'Dishonored.'