Dishonored

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Latest Stories

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Sports

This Florida Boxer's One-Punch Knockout Is Barbaric

Courtney Blocker's KO punch is too brutal to not watch.

Justin Block4106 days ago
Pop Culture

"Dishonored" Game of the Year Edition Coming in October

Game of the year, now gives you more.

Daniel Mitchell4692 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Dishonored: The Brigmore Witches" Launches Today With a Story Trailer (Video)

"Dishonored" Final DLC comes full circle.

LastOneAwakeNYC4722 days ago
Pop Culture

New "Thief" Trailer Brings The Pre-E3 Hype (Video)

Teaser for Eidos reboot doesn't show off gameplay, but at least Garrett's personality is intact.

Steve Haske4788 days ago
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Pop Culture

Could Bethesda Have Scrapped A Near-Complete "Prey 2"?

Ex-Human Head dev says the game was "a lot more than a demo" before cancellation.

Steve Haske4794 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Prey 2" May Again Be In Development, Now From "Dishonored" Studio

Arkane Studios Austin allegedly working on the long-delayed sequel, says unnamed source.

Steve Haske4795 days ago
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Pop Culture

We Want To Dress Up Like Corvo From "Dishonored"

Can you lend us some money?

Hanuman Welch4949 days ago
Pop Culture

The First 'Dishonored' DLC is Out Today

The 'Dunwall City Trials' will test your skills.

Michael Rougeau4967 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Dishonored: Dunwall City Trials" Goes Hip-Hop (Video)

We were wondering whatever happened to The Streets.

Hanuman Welch4972 days ago
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Pop Culture

This 25-Kill Spree in 'Dishonored' is Unnecessarily Brutal

And extremely impressive.

Michael Rougeau4985 days ago
Pop Culture

Amazon Wants Your Black Friday Dollars

Stay home and don't get trampled to death this year.

Hanuman Welch4991 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Dishonored" is Getting Three DLC Packs

One in December and two more in 2013.

Michael Rougeau5011 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "Dishonored" Begs to be Played Over and Over

This retro-futuristic assassin story will keep you coming back.

Michael Rougeau5031 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Dishonored" Interactive Trailer Plots Your Chart of Revenge

Or, you can be a sneaky bastard and leave everyone's throats intact. Up to you.

Hanuman Welch5035 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Dishonored:" 20 Things the Creators Want You to Know Going In

Co-creators Harvey Smith and Raphael Colantonio weigh in on freedom and choice in 'Dishonored.'

Michael Rougeau5038 days ago

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